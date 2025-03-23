Three key bridges to be toll free from August 1 – President

Effective August 1, crossings at the Demerara Harbour Bridge, the Berbice River Bridge, and the Wismar Bridge in Region Ten will be free of cost.

President Irfaan Ali made the announcement today while addressing a gathering at Babu Jaan in Port Mourant, Corentyne, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

On August 29 last year, the President had announced that crossing the bridges would be toll free but this was to be introduced at the completion of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge. That bridge has faced delays and is still to be completed.