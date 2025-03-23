Twenty boats malfunctioned on Essequibo River for this year

-Edghill tells Supenaam operators

Supenaam speed boat operators on Friday got the opportunity to voice their concerns when they met with Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill and he pointed to service issues such 20 vessels malfunctioning on the river for this year.

Some of the concerns raised were unauthorised fare increases and operational inefficiencies impacting daily commuters. One such concern was the matter of speedboat operators still charging Region Two passengers $1,500 although the fare is $1300. However, the operators countered that $1,500 was fair and profitable for them.

Another major issue raised was the recurring problem of boat engines cutting out mid-river, posing serious risks to both passengers and operators.