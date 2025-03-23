Two Kitty residents nabbed with cocaine – Police

Two persons were arrested on Friday night for possession of cocaine, during a police ‘Cordon-and-Search’ operation in Regional Division 4A.

The Police operation was conducted between 3.30 pm and 8.30 pm on the homes of several persons for narcotics, stolen property and wanted persons.

The ranks proceeded to Lot 67 Gordon Street, Kitty, where contact was made with Gavin Clarke, a 50-year-old Construction Worker and Seauta Norville, a housewife, both of the above-mentioned address, a statement from the police said.