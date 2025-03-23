UN Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs for visit

United Nations Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) for Youth Affairs, Dr. Felipe Paullier, will undertake an official visit to Guyana from today to Tuesday.

An advisory from the UNDP Guyana office here said that the visit aims to explore opportunities and challenges that youth have in the country and the region and discuss how the UN Youth Office can effectively support and showcase the country’s youth globally.

During his visit to Georgetown, the ASG is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with several key government officials, including the Hugh Todd, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; Charles Ramson, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport; Priya Manickchand, Minister of Education; and Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security.