Trinidad doctor to be reinstated after controversy over scathing newspaper column

(Trinidad Guardian) Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has directed the immediate reinstatement of Dr. Joel Teelucksingh, who was placed on administrative leave by the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) pending an internal investigation.

“I note that Dr. Joel Teelucksingh has been sent on administrative leave by the South-West Regional Health Authority,” Deyalsingh said in a statement on Sunday. “Whilst I find his opinions and writings sometimes controversial, I am a firm believer in free speech even at my own personal expense.”

“In that belief, I have directed that Dr. Teelucksingh be immediately reinstated and the investigation be conducted whilst he is on the job,” he added.

Dr Teelucksingh confirmed to Guardian Media that he had been sent on leave with immediate effect, with the matter now in the hands of his attorneys.

His column skewered the culture of hospital “unveilings” and political fanfare, suggesting that new facilities are opened without staff, equipment or proper systems to serve patients.

The SWRHA, in its own statement, did not name Teelucksingh but confirmed that an employee had been placed on leave to facilitate an internal probe. The Authority said the investigation was related to compliance with its governing law, the RHA Code of Conduct, and other relevant policies.

“This decision was made in accordance with our commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and integrity,” the SWRHA stated. It added that no further details could be shared at this time, as the investigation is ongoing.