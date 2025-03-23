Imprudent decisions in relation to two Amerindian communities

Dear Editor,

In one week two contentious matters, relating to Amerindian communities, forced corrective action by the authorities, after agitation by the respective communities.

First there was the suspension of a mining licence granted to a foreign company. Then came the withdrawal of a text book which made contentious reference to another mining community.

Both issues were grave and embarrassing enough to demand swift action and begs: were these actions thoughtless, reckless decisions with no thought to impacting outcomes?

With regards to the textbook debacle which will see a review and reprint there will be an additional financial outlay. What about the suspended mining licence are financial burdens incurred?

The cases show imprudent and frivolous decisions with consequences damaging image and integrity. This could have been avoided, if only…

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed