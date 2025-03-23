Once there is an American presence here, Venezuela will not engage in sabre rattling or threats of invasion

Dear Editor,

Two news items (Mar 21) drew my interest, both related to the US Secretary of State (Foreign Minister): 1. Secretary Marco Rubio visiting Guyana and 2. His announcement that Argentine former President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner and a former government minister are ineligible for entry into USA because of corruption.

On corruption, Guyanese who I engaged in America and Guyana appeal to the Secretary to revisit reported allegations of corruption in Guyana from 1966 onwards and cancel visas of politicians who looted the treasury (involved in significant corruption) if not also charge them for money laundering. Corruption eats away at the fabric of a nation and its people diverting critical resources for national development. Corrupt politicians should be put away.

Guyanese that I engaged in USA are very pleased that the Secretary is visiting their former homeland. They remember the role of then Senator Rubio condemning attempts to rig the Guyana elections in 2020. Guyanese Floridians as did some of us in New York lobbied him to help protect democracy in 2020. He called on the then regime to respect the will of voters in democratic elections. He also impressed upon President Trump’s Administration (then Secretary Mike Pompeo) to issue statements condemning attempts to rig the election. They also applaud the Secretary for his strong statements condemning Maduro’s navy for threatening Exxon’s vessel operating in Guyana waters and the statement of the G7 nations in Ottawa earlier this month condemning Venezuela aggression against Guyana.

Guyanese I engaged in USA would like to see a strengthening of ties between Guyana and America. There is currently a group of Guyanese who plan to launch a non-profit organization advocating a formal tie up (a defence treaty or providing Guyana Commonwealth or associated status) between USA and Guyana. It is noted that a million Guyanese are residing in USA, albeit thousands illegally, living a life of comfort, with high paying jobs, quality education, and excellent health care. They would like their brethren in Guyana to live a similar life, working and or living in any part of USA. A link up between the two countries would offer enormous benefits to Guyana including regularization of the status of all Guyanese in USA, eliminating the need for a visa for Guyanese to come to mainland USA and making it possible for Guyanese to travel globally without need for a visa for most countries.

Guyanese Americans also note that both Guyana and USA view Maduro as a threat to their national security interests. Venezuela’s threat to Guyana will not go away; only America will put the threat of invasion in abeyance.

Venezuela is a threat to Exxon’s operations in Guyana waters, and by extension huge amount of revenues coming into Guyana’s treasury. If Exxon stops producing oil, Guyana’s development will be stymied. A defence treaty or territorial link up with USA will guarantee protection to Exxon and other investors in Guyana. Once there is an American presence in Guyana, Venezuela will not engage in sabre rattling or threats of invasion. As long as the American multinational ExxonMobil is extracting oil in Guyana waters, America will maintain an interest in Guyana. Exxon will ramp up production. Exxon is slated to produce a million barrels a day in 2026. Maduro will dare not mess with Exxon and the Americans’ pact in Guyana’s sovereign territory or waters if there is a defence pact. Revenue will pile up and Guyanese will be enriched. Guyanese in USA are thinking right about a defence pact and or a link up between USA and Guyana.

Yours faithfully,

Vishnu Bisram