There should be urgent multi-stakeholder review of framework regulating social web-based spaces

Dear Editor,

The Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) expresses grave concern over the dangerous vulnerabilities being created by reckless local social media propagandists who thrive on misinformation and disinformation. The unchecked spread of falsehoods, sensationalism, and politically motivated narratives has emboldened destabilization campaigns that pose a direct threat to national unity, security, and social cohesion. These campaigns, largely orchestrated by opposition forces and amplified by their political surrogates, have sought to exploit traditional ethnic divisions and weaponize Guyana’s existing social media freedoms to undermine the government’s ‘One Guyana’ governance framework.

The LJP endorses the government’s unwavering commitment to upholding, protecting, and promoting universal and constitutional freedoms, including media freedom and expresses its disdain for the irresponsible abuse of these rights by social media propagandists and personalities.

Given the grave risks posed by the current unregulated, open-ended state of social media personalities and propagandists in Guyana, the Liberty and Justice Party strongly calls for an urgent multi-stakeholder review of the existing regulatory framework governing the social web-based spaces. This review must aim to expand and strengthen the framework by establishing an independent empowered oversight body that can effectively monitor and address abuses against an agreed set of protocols while safeguarding legitimate freedoms with a recognized regulatory oversight body at its helm. Such protocols can serve to decipher who, and which are social media scammers, personalities, propagandists, legitimate news space operatives, and criminals et al. It can also clearly define what is termed as social activism from propagandists and can be a first stop to protect the public from those who would hide behind a keyboard while libeling persons without consequence. Such an approach must align with best practices from regional, international, and multinational policies and regulatory frameworks that govern social media platforms and activism.

The time for responsible action is overdue and to support the growth trajectory that the country is on, we must embrace positive growth by fostering responsible use of social media spaces that support our collective growth. We must ensure that Guyana’s hard-earned progress is not jeopardized by those who seek to divide and destabilize our beloved Guyana for their own myopic political gain.

Sincerely yours,

Lenox R. O. Shuman, Mr.

Chairman – Liberty and Justice

Party