GTA assesses ‘Floating Cabin Experience’

The Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) says it recently assessed a Floating Cabin Experience currently under development by TFA Outdoors on the Essequibo River.

According to the GTA in a Facebook post, TFA Outdoors specialises in experiences surrounding a floating cabin with a fully functional kitchen and washroom facility, fishing charters and boat rides along the Essequibo River. It said they are currently in the process of becoming officially licensed and certified with the authority.

“The GTA will continue to engage this operator to provide guidance and support to ensure that all protocols and sustainable practices are drafted and implemented before the official launch of the experience,” the post said.