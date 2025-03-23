Justice Education Society expanding project in indigenous communities

The Canada-based Justice Education Society’s (JES) project to improve access to justice for women, girls and indigenous people locally will launch public education information messages on sexual and gender-based violence and access to justice in Annai, Region Nine later this week, according to JES Project Director and Country Representative Lisa Thompson.

The messages were developed with the support of the Macushi Women’s Unit based in Annai and the four surrounding villages of Fairview, Surama, Rupertee and Kwatamang. Public information messages were also developed at Aishalton where JES worked with the women of Aishalton, Achiwib, Awarewanau and Potarinau.

“Increasingly indigenous women are seeking to learn more and to be part of the solution to address issues that are affecting them and their families including sexual and gender-based violence. The women are developing the skills and coming more to the forefront,” Thompson said in a recent interview with Stabroek Weekend.

JES is also working to launch similar public awareness messages in the Region One (Barima/Waini) communities of Baramita and Santa Rosa in the new project year that starts in April 2025.