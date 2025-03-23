Rupununi rodeo promises action, culture, and fun

The date to the biggest party, sports and games in Region Nine – the Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo 2025 – is winding down with organisers anticipating another massive turnout on the Easter weekend (April 18-21) especially as the numbers each year have been topping those of the previous year for the longest while.

Each year, the planning committee tries to come up with an appropriate theme to guide what the events would revolve around. This year, “Legendary Stories, Legendary Rides” was chosen in honour of those who have played pivotal roles in the rodeo since its beginning in the early 1960s.

“We went with this concept because over the past year, we have lost some of our Rupununi legends; some of the guys who were involved with rodeo from its inception, such as Charles Melville who was a leather maker, and people who are integral to the ranching culture. We didn’t want to miss an opportunity to recognise those people and those who are still with us,” Rodeo Director Kyle Joseph told this newspaper.

Over the last two years, the planning team could not help but notice the significant growth of this Rupununi signature event, which brings together folks from all across Guyana, Brazil and the rest of the world. “We have to find a way to track where all of our visitors are coming from,” Joseph, who is also the Chair-person of the Rupununi Livestock Producers Association (RLPA), said.

The activities year over year seldom change, so once again, the Triple R Ground in Lethem will come alive with animal riding (bull riding, bareback bronc and saddle bronc), calf roping, wild cow milking, the barrel race, horse racing, the watermelon eating competition, dirt bike racing, tug of war, dance off to country music, and a rodeo pageant.

One of the usual concerns, according to Joseph, is inadequate accommodation for attendees. Hotels and other places were booked out as early as last September. “That’s a good indication that people are excited to come. For those who are last minute, they still find their way camping out in people’s yards and finding other accommodation,” Joseph shared.

This time around, more than 30 participating ranches from different villages across the Rupununi will be on hand to put on a show. “This is a great opportunity to share what is happening in the Rupununi. We try to ensure that the rodeo benefits as many Rupununi people as possible,” Joseph said.

“As the excitement builds and the dust kicks up, our contenders for the Mr Rupununi Ranchers Rodeo Pageant 2025 are gearing up for the challenge! They’re drawing their bullwhips, choosing the perfect hat and fastening their belts – ready to give you a spectacular showcase of what it truly means to be a Rupununi Cowboy,” the Rupununi Rodeo’s Facebook page said.

It also announced the Miss Rupununi Ranchers Pageant 2025. “Join us on Friday, April 18 at 10 AM for the Rodeo Challenge Segment, and at 7 PM for an unforgettable evening as we crown the Best Cowgirl and Best Cowboy. Do you have what it takes? If you’re between 19 and 26 years old, can ride a horse with ease, lasso like a pro, and crack a bullwhip with flair, we want you to join the competition!”

The origin of the rodeo, well over 60 years ago, came about when ranchers got together once a year to help each other identify, brand and separate their personal herds from other ranch herds. This self-help system started in the south of the Kanukus towards the central and northern ranches and ended in Pirara, where a friendly competition started up. More and more, the event became organised and moved from Stock Farm in St Ignatius, Lethem. The Rupununi Development Company later gave the RLPA land in Tabatinga and here, organisers began to set up basic infrastructure. The event progressed year over year to what it is now; seeing the biggest turnout to date last year.