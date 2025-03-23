Fluffy Duff

Listen to this article:

Soft, tender, and fluffy with a hint of sweetness – that is the sum of Duff. Have you ever eaten something that you have not had in ages? I am talking years here, and have you wondered why you don’t make it more often? That’s what I asked myself last weekend when I decided to make some Duff with fried salt fish.

When last have you had Duff?

Reserved mostly for dishes like Metemgee (the one-pot dish of ground provisions cooked in fresh coconut milk) and boil ‘n fry ground provisions, Duff is the kind of dumpling that feeds the soul. It is simply comfort food. The comfort does not only come from how it makes you feel, but the descriptors exude comfort – soft, tender, fluffy. See?