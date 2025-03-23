Vasantotsav could be springboard for local filmmakers to study in India – Indian High Commission

The Vasantotsav 2025 or Spring Film Festival hosted by the Indian High Commission in collaboration with Caribbean Cinemas Guyana has given the commission a chance to interact with local filmmakers and renew its call for locals to take advantage of learning opportunities in India.

“Something good can come out of our collaboration with local filmmakers. We could have movie makers coming here, talented people who would like to study filmmaking can go to India; that was an idea,” First Secretary at the Commission Mukesh Kaushik said in an interview.

Speaking at his office at the Commission on Church and Peter Rose Streets, Queenstown, he stated, “We have a number of scholarships for different people in different fields; those that can teach you filmmaking, fully paid. In case you are into filmmaking, you have some idea, you have a talent, and you would like to learn more, you are most welcome to join us and we will be very happy to sponsor your visit to India to learn different trends, different techniques, to meet different film personalities in India and to learn from the best.”