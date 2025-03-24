Ali announces free bridge crossings from August 1

In an announcement that resulted in a chorus of “thank you” at the 28th anniversary celebration of Dr Cheddi Jagan’s life and legacy at Babu Jaan, President Irfaan Ali yesterday declared that crossing the Wismar, Demerara, and Berbice bridges will be free of charge starting August 1st.

The Wismar Bridge connects Linden and Wismar (also connecting Mubara Road). Bridge serves as a vital artery linking Georgetown to the West Coast. The Berbice Bridge, which connects East Bank and West Bank Berbice, is another crucial infrastructural link.

In his speech, Ali highlighted several projects in Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), which he said reflected the PPP’s vision for Guyana’s growth. These included the development of the New Corentyne River Bridge, a National Skills Training Centre, a National Hospitality Institute, and the expansion of functional sugar estates. Ali also emphasized plans for a new four-lane bridge, a new hospital and medical school, and the establishment of a new airport, among other infrastructural projects.