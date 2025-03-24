Attorney killed after motorcycle collides with car

A 27-year-old attorney tragically lost his life early yesterday morning when his motorcycle was involved in a collision with a car.

According to a police press release, the now deceased Akil Johnson was riding his motorcycle #CP 4679 at Sheriff and Dadanawa streets, Campbellville, Georgetown, at around 03:11 hrs yesterday when the incident occurred. The car #PWW 9839 is owned by Ludonna Naar and was being driven by Viola Mittelholzer, 34, of South Road, Lacytown, Georgetown.

The release said that preliminary investigations revealed that the car was proceeding north along Sheriff Street and on approaching the intersection, adopted the turning lane to turn east onto Dadanawa Street.

The motorcycle, which was proceeding south along Sheriff Street at a fast rate alongside another motorcycle, ended up in the path of the car and they collided head-on, the release said.

The motorcyclist, who was not wearing a safety helmet, was flung some distance and landed on the road surface, sustaining injuries to his body, the release stated. He was picked up by public-spirited citizens and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital’s Accident and Emergency Unit where he was seen by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival, it added.

The police said that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver of the car and two readings of 0.16 and 0.10 microgrammes were recorded.

Investigators took measurements at the scene and checks were made for eyewitnesses and one came forward, the release said. Both the car and motorcycle were examined by a licensing and certifying officer, it added.

The police also said that a Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on Mittelholzer.