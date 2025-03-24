Honduras gensets conversion to be completed by month end – GPL

APAN Energy, which supplied 18 used generators from Honduras in 2023 to Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL), has told the utility that the generators would be fixed to the required specifications by the end of this month, Chief Executive Officer Kesh Nandlall said.

“They had represented that they will finish at the end of March,” Nandlall told Stabroek News when asked for an update.

He said that currently, the company is undertaking work on the generator sets, such as testing, to ensure all is well as they switch from using intermediate fuel oil (IFO) to heavy fuel oils (HFO).