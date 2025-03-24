Man with Down syndrome found in Lethem after apparent abduction

A 28-year-old man with Down syndrome is now back home days after he went missing and two women are in police custody after they were caught on camera dressing him in female apparel and parading him on the street.

According to relatives of Colin Blair of Block F North Sophia, he went missing last Thursday, one day before the world observed Down Syndrome Awareness Day.

The next sighting they had of him was in a video making its rounds on social media; he was dressed as a woman and paraded on a street which was later found out to be in Lethem.