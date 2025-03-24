Suspect in Dundee murder held

Police in Regional Police Division # 5 have arrested a suspect in the murder of the 30-year-old fisherman at Dundee Mahaicony on Saturday.

Deputy Superintendent Lonsdale Withrite told Stabroek News yesterday that the 24-year-old suspect was arrested and is in police custody assisting with the investigation.

Parmand Singh, a 30-year-old fisherman of Lot 17 Dundee, Mahaicony, was fatally chopped on Saturday afternoon.

The police said that at about 5.50 pm on Saturday, they received a report at the Mahaicony Police Station about a chopping in Dundee. Upon arrival at the scene, Singh was seen lying in a pool of blood, the police said.