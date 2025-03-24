Put him back! – SWRHA ordered to reinstate doctor immediately

(Trinidad Express) Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh has directed that Dr Joel Teelucksingh be immediately reinstated and that an investigation that has been launched by the South West Regional Health Authority, be conducted while he is on the job.

In a release on Sunday, Deyalsingh noted the Dr Joel Teelucksingh has been sent on administrative leave by the SWRHA. He added that, “Whilst I find his opinions and wittings sometimes controversial, I am a firm believer in free speech even at my own personal expense.

“In that belief, I have directed that Dr Teelucksingh be immediately reinstated and the investigation be conducted whilst he is on the job.”

It was on Friday that Teelucksingh, a consultant in internal medicine, endocrinology and diabetes, wrote a column in the Trinidad and Tobago Guardian with the headline “The Emperor’s new hospital”. The satirical piece spoke about the opening of a hospital block which left people asking for the promised hospital beds, operating theatres and life saving equipment. “The Emperor has built a hospital with no hospital inside …. They were looking – really looking – at what stood before them. A hollow structure. An empty promise. A mirage, carefully timed to coincide with the season of votes,” Teelucksingh wrote.

Earlier on Sunday, the South West Regional Health Authority in a release said that an employee “had proceeded on leave to facilitate an internal, fair and transparent investigation into a matter of compliance with the Regional Health Authority’s governing law under the RHA Code of Conduct and the relevant policies.”

It added that this decision was made in accordance with its commitment to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, accountability, and integrity.

“At this time, the Authority is unable to provide further details, as the investigation has been initiated. The Authority remains committed to due process and will take appropriate action based on the findings,” the SWRHA said.