Back Circle overcome North East on penalties in Rock Auto Futsal semis

Defending champions Back Circle overcame North East La Penitence on penalty kicks in their semifinal encounter on Saturday night in the Rock Auto Futsal Championship to secure a clash in the final with Gold is Money on March 29th at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue.

The East Ruimveldt-based outfit prevailed 3-2 in front of a large crowd at the National Gymnasium on Mandela Avenue after twice equalising in the contest.

Locked 2-2 following a dramatic conclusion resulting from an equaliser in the final moments of the second extra time interval, Back Circle took a 1-0 lead at the end of the first round in the penalty shootout after Kelvin Moore lobbed his attempt over the crossbar to start the tie-breaking process.