Briton John successfully defends Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race title

Briton John successfully defended his title at the 2025 Cheddi Jagan Memorial Cycle Road Race yesterday, delivering a commanding performance to secure victory for the second consecutive year. The seasoned rider crossed the finish line in an impressive time of 2 hours, 32 minutes, and 37 seconds, reaffirming his dominance in the annual event.

The race, which began outside Freedom House in New Amsterdam, saw cyclists navigate the scenic but gruelling Corentyne route before reaching the turnaround point at Number 63 Village. From there, they pushed toward the final stretch, concluding the competition at Babu John, Port Mourant.

John’s relentless pace throughout the course ensured he remained a frontrunner, outpacing his competitors to take the top spot once again. Barbadian cyclist Phillip Clark put in a strong effort to claim second place, while Jamal John secured third.