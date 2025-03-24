NALICO/NAFICO provides cash support to cricket philanthropy project

Insurance giant NALICO/NAFICO, a subsidiary of Edward B Beharry and Company Limited, has stepped forward as the first major financial institution to support a cricket development initiative in Guyana.
The initiative, led by Anil Beharry and Kishan Das (USA), aims to equip young and talented cricketers in Berbice with the necessary gear to enhance their performance and development in the sport. At a recent ceremony, a representative from NALICO/NAFICO presented a cheque, highlighting the company’s commitment to giving back to communities through sports. The financial support has facilitated the purchase of essential cricket gear, helping to keep young players engaged in positive activities and away from negative influences.