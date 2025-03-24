Waramuri, Westminster, and Bush Lot tally victories

Milo/Massy Secondary School Football
Region One’s Waramuri, Westminster of Region Three, and Region Five’s Bush Lot recorded wins when the Milo/Massy Secondary School Football Championship continued yesterday.
At the Ministry of Education ground on Carifesta Avenue, Waramuri trounced Vreed-en-Hoop 7-1. Denzell Abrams led the rout with a double in the 18th and 46th minutes, while Rondell Peters, Erwin Booker, Eldon Lewis, Shakeel Marks, and Ricardo Lewis scored in the 10th, 24th, 58th, 64th, and 66th minutes apiece. Cayden Paul scored for the loser in the fifth minute.
Meanwhile, Bush Lot downed Ann’s Grove 3-1. Quaency Fraser bagged a double in the 11th and 64th minutes, while Gary Blair netted in the 48th minute. On target in the loss was Jaylon Adams in the 53rd minute.