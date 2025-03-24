Zeeburg, Leonora, De Willem register wins

Cheddi/Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket

Zeeburg and Leonora recorded wins in the boy’s and girl’s divisions, respectively, when the Cheddi/Janet Jagan Memorial Windball Cricket Championship continued yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre, Leonora.

In the boy’s pool, Zeeburg crushed Leonora by 30 runs. Batting first, Zeeburg tallied 61/3 in their five-over allocation. Rahul Roopram and Alex Drake led the way with 29 and 22 runs, respectively. Nickel Decamp snared 2-8.

In the girl’s division, Leonora thrashed Camille’s Academy by 56 runs. Batting first, Leonora amassed 96/0, with Alliyah Mohamed tallying 53 runs and Maria Sue scoring 25. In response, Camille’s Academy ended on 43/1.