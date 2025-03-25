Barber remanded over firing of gun at two persons

A 22-year-old barber was remanded to prison yesterday after being charged with two counts of discharging a loaded firearm with intent.

The police said in a release that Shakeem David, of 4th Street, Alberttown appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The court heard that on March 20, 2025, at Sussex Street, he discharged a loaded firearm at Matthew (only name given) with intent to maim, disfigure, or disable him. A second charge alleged that on the same date and location, he fired at D’Andre Linton with similar intent.