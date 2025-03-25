Buju Banton concert tickets in 2019 were funded by lotto money – PAC hears

A controversy from 2020 roared back to life yesterday when a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) hearing was told that a Buju Banton concert from 2019 was paid for with lottery commission funds and not with PNCR money as had been claimed by then party official, Amna Ally.

The concert featuring the Jamaican reggae artist was held under the APNU/AFC government. The concert, which was titled “I Am Legend,” later appeared in public financial records under the name “Long Walk to Freedom.”

When it came to office in August of 2020, the PPP/C government had said that it had discovered that the concert was funded out of the state’s lotto funds. This had been vehemently denied by Ally.

Public Works Minister Juan Edghill, who posed questions yesterday at the PAC on the payment, stated that the name “Long Walk to Freedom” was unfamiliar to him, prompting him to ask whether the event was a national one. It was then revealed that the concert was, in fact, the same “I Am Legend” event.

Deputy Accountant General Jennifer Chapman clarified before the PAC that the $50 million figure which had been stated also covered expenses related to the Jubilee celebrations held that year.

“That was during the period when we had the Guyana Carnival activities. But the $50 million was not just for the singer, it was for all other expenses. But it was a total of $50 million we paid,” Chapman stated.

Ally had previously dismissed claims that state funds were used for the tickets. She insisted that the party itself funded tickets that were distributed to supporters.

Speaking to Stabroek News on August 9th 2020, Ally stated that “the Face-bookers probably know more than me… I have said where we got the money from to pay for the tickets, and I cannot go rehashing everything I have said.”

An assessment conducted by the PPP/C government when it took office in 2020 revealed that the money came from the state’s lottery funds. The matter is now before the PAC as it is considering the report of the Auditor General on the 2019 public accounts.

The concert was part of the Guyana Carnival calendar of activities that year.

Then Leader of the Opposition, now Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, had claimed that $40 million of state resources was used to purchase 8,000 concert tickets at a cost of $5,000 each.