Charity residents protest against gov’t during visit by Team Mohamed

Residents of Charity, Essequibo Coast staged a protest on Saturday against the government, as they displayed support for businessman Azruddin Mohamed during what he described as a “meet and greet” in the village.

Supporters of Mohamed and the governing PPP/C clashed recently during a visit that he paid to Lima Sands, also on the Essequibo Coast.

While not directly stating his intention to enter the political race, Mohamed commented, “When the right time comes for us to address politics, we will address politics”.

Residents used the opportunity to detail issues they face in their community, highlighting concerns about housing, living conditions, roads, and unfulfilled promises. They claimed that despite commitments, their needs have not been met.

In a video posted on the “Team Mohamed’s” Facebook page, several unnamed residents spoke. One female stated:

“I am representing the Charity Amazon in the Squatting area, and the president did come in December at the Charity market and promised us water tanks and solar lights. Up to now, every time we go, we ain’t getting no water tank, we ain’t getting no solar. We need a road because we got children going to school, and the dam muddy when the rain falls. We’d be glad if you could come and visit us.”

Another resident expressed concerns about the lack of adequate infrastructure noting that “We need lights, black tanks, and the place is very uncomfortable where we are living. A lot of people want to take us out of here. Four people came in, claiming the land is theirs. We went to Ms. Vilma (de Silva, Regional Chairperson), and she said this is a reserve where we are. A man came about three days ago with police, telling us we have to move. We don’t have anywhere to go, and we don’t have a proper house.”

She explained that the person is demanding that all the squatters leave. Another resident mentioned that the houses they live in were built with wood they “begged for” from a nearby sawmill.

When asked why these issues weren’t raised with visiting government ministers, the resident replied “Them ain’t got time with we. When them come, they want to know how much children you got that can vote. If you try to talk to them, they pick up their phone and put it to their ear like they talking to somebody and tell you wait.”

Another resident voiced concerns about a government project impacting a river dam highlighting that “I usually talk on behalf of the residents of the river dam. It’s a concern about our area with the river dam, where the government is about to put down a high, fancy wharf. We are going onto the river slowly, and part of the burial ground washed away a little while ago. We asked them to stop the project.”

She shared that when she inquired about the safety measures in place to prevent a collapse, she received reassurance from a government official, which she found unconvincing. She also highlighted an issue with a wharf connected to the Charity Market, stating that it is at risk of being washed away.

Another male resident lamented “We don’t have lights. We have our little solar bulbs. This is about three years I living in darkness. The 24th of September will make four years. The President said we would get it in two weeks. I am the poorest man in Charity. I ain’t even get the hundred thousand. When I went, they said my cheque ain’t print. You giving, but how me ain’t get?”