Driver, passengers in custody after gun found on Timehri minibus

The Guyana Police Force yesterday said that about 6 pm on Sunday, police ranks on patrol duties received ‘certain information’ and as a result, the ranks went to Chanta Creek, located on the Soesdyke-Linden High-way, where contact was made with Adrian Dailey, a 34-year-old from Friend-ship, East Bank Demerara, who was the driver of minibus #BAG 4708.

A statement from the police said that Dailey was told of the reason for the police presence, after which a search of the minibus was conducted. Whilst searching the minibus, the ranks found a one-strap Nike shoulder bag (among other bags) behind the driver’s seat which contained one Glock 9mm pistol along with an empty magazine. When questioned, the Dailey said the bag did not belong to him.