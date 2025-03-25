Fourteen years for fatally stabbing woman on Christmas morning

Shaleza Ellis, the woman who was charged with the 2019 killing of Latoya Haywood, was yesterday sentenced to 14 years imprisonment by Justice Damone Young at the High Court in Demerara.

During the court proceedings Ellis was given the chance to say a few words. She offered apologies to the family of the deceased woman. Additionally, Ellis stated to the court that she accepts that she was wrong and that she understood a life was taken.

She stated while on the stand that she still doesn’t know how the incident occurred but continued to express her remorse.

Ellis received a fairly good prison conduct report, minus two infractions where she was found to have cigars under her pillow and a cellphone. However, her fellow inmates described her as friendly, respectable, cooperative and tidy and that she displayed a pleasant personality at all times.