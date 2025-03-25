GOAL cuts ties with controversial third-party provider

Amid mounting questions, the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) Director, Jacob Opadeyi on Sunday announcing the termination of its relationship with third-party services provider, ISDC.

It follows an accusation that GOAL scholarship awardees were erroneously led to believe that Inter-national Skill Develop-ment Corporation (ISDC) was offering courses through the University of Staffordshire in the UK.

Questions however remain about payments to ISDC and refunds from ISDC to the Government of Guyana for discontinued University of Staffordshire courses.

In his Facebook post on Sunday, Opadeyi detailed GOAL’s history with ISDC and the University of Staffordshire, citing a successful collaboration that led to the launch of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Opadeyi emphasized that GOAL’s initial partnership with ISDC for the Scottish Credit and Qualifications Framework (SCQF) Level 6 programme had proven successful, with over 4,000 graduates completing the programme.