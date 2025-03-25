Gov’t meets persons likely to be affected by gas to energy transmission lines

Attorney General Anil Nandlall SC yesterday said that the government had met with a number of persons whose proprietary interests are likely to be affected by the corridor earmarked for the Guyana Power & Light (GPL) transmission lines from the Gas to Shore Generating Facility and the new East Bank Demerara Highway (Diamond to Soesdyke).

In a post on his Facebook page, he said that the engagement was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre. Collin Croal, Minister of Housing and Water, other officials from that Ministry as well as officials from the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission and the Gas to Shore Project were also present.

“As we have always done, this process will scrupulously follow the law, will be fair as well as transparent. Every effort will be made to reach consensual positions.

“Every person is free to retain a lawyer of their choice and if they cannot afford to do so, the State will provide one for them. Similarly, every person has a right to a valuation officer of their choice to advise them in the process. Every effort will be made to minimize the acquisition of private property”, Nandlall said.