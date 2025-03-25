GPL, Education Ministry sign MoU on women in solar apprenticeship

The Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Education for the GUYSOL Women in Solar Apprenticeship Programme.

A release from GPL said that this collaboration will seek to support the training of 50 women in Regions 2, 5, 6 & 10.

The MoU will also support training for renewable energy stakeholders to ensure long term sustainability of solar education. The training will commence in April, 2025.

The MoU was signed by Kesh Nandlall, Head of Executive Manage-ment, GPL and Shannielle Hoosein Outar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education.