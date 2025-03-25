Linden council says Wismar-MacKenzie toll removal will have financial implications, wants clarity

The Linden Mayor and Town Council says that the recent government decision to remove the toll on the Wismar-MacKenzie Bridge, effective August 1st, 2025 will present an immediate and significant financial challenge for the Council.

It said in a statement yesterday that the toll, governed by Act 51:04 (Demerara River (Mackenzie) Bridge Act), has historically contributed approximately $6 million per month to the Council’s budget, which totals more than $70 million annually.

The Linden council said that to date, the government has not engaged it in discussions nor provided any alternative funding solutions to address the substantial budget shortfall that will result from this toll removal. Furthermore, the Linden mayoralty said while the new Wismar-MacKenzie Bridge is expected to be completed in the next two years, the Council has yet to be consulted on how the responsibilities for the maintenance and management of this new bridge will be allocated. In light of these financial implications, the Council said it would like to provide clarity on several important matters that have been impacted:

Regarding employee salary increases, the statement said that a special meeting was held on February 6th, 2025, to discuss salary increases for workers, given that employment remains at 50%. The Council unanimously voted to approve a 26% salary increase, retroactive to cover the period 2019 to 2022, recognizing the importance of fair compensation for its employees. However, the statement noted that with the sudden removal of the toll revenue, the Council must now reconsider this increase, as well as the previously planned salary increase for the 2022-2024 period, which was set to take effect after the first quarter of 2025. These salary adjustments, according to the Linden Mayor and Town Council, are dependent on the toll revenue, and without it, the Council said its ability to proceed is uncertain.

Given these developments, the Town Council said it strongly urges government to engage in a comprehensive dialogue with the Council to discuss the following:

1. The Removal of the Bridge Toll: The Town Council seeks a detailed and transparent discussion regarding how the financial ramifications of this toll removal will be addressed. It is essential to explore viable alternative funding sources or measures to mitigate the potential negative impact on both the Council’s financial health and the well-being of the town.

2. The Construction and Maintenance of the New Bridge: With the impending completion of the new Wismar-MacKenzie Bridge, the Council wants to request clarity on the Council’s role and responsibilities in the bridge’s ongoing management, as well as the allocation of adequate funding for its future maintenance and operations.

The Linden Mayor and Town Council said it remains committed to working with government to resolve these challenges in the best interests of the town. The Council said its priority is to ensure that essential services are maintained despite these financial hurdles.