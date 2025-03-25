Man charged with stealing Sheriff Security gun

Twenty-two-year-old William Gulizar appeared before Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court yesterday where he was charged with armed robbery.
The charge stated that on March 13, 2025, while in the company of others, Gulizar robbed Allen Burkshire of a firearm valued at $250,000 and four 12-gauge cartridges worth $100,000—both the property of Sheriff Security Service. He is also accused of stealing $350,000 in cash and US$195 (equivalent to $39,000), belonging to Yan Jian. The total value of the stolen items amounts to $839,000.