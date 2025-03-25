Teen hairdresser died from brain haemorrhage after car accident

Sceada Swallay, the 18-year-old hairdresser who was involved in a motor car accident last Wednesday on the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, West Coast Demerara (WCD), died as a result of a brain haemorrhage caused by blunt trauma to the head.

This was consistent with a motor vehicular accident, according to a pathologist’s report.

The Guyana Police Force had said that the incident occurred at approximately 22:20 hours last Wednesday on the Meten-Meer-Zorg Public Road, opposite the GuyIndia Store. The incident involved a red Fielder Wagon, PXX 4206, owned by Rona Hill of Lot 25 Public Road, Anna Catherina, WCD, and driven by the deceased’s boyfriend, Janheam Kwame Silas, a 19-year-old of Lot 2104 Block 8, Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.