The US Embassy today issued a warning about the consequences of overstaying on a US visa.

“If you overstay your U.S. visa, you could face a permanent ban on traveling to the United States. Consular officers have full access to your immigration history and will know about past violations. There is no such thing as an “honest mistake” – it is your responsibility to use your visa correctly.”

The warning comes amid the Trump administration’s stern policy on removal of illegal immigrants and others.