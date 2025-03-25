Women’s Chamber of Commerce calls for repeal of anti-gay laws

-do not reflect the values of 21st-century Guyana

The Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (WCCIG) has joined the growing chorus of voices calling for lawmakers here to urgently repeal Guyana’s anti-gay laws stating that they are outdated and do not reflect the values of today’s society.

This appeal was made at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre last Thursday where the WCCIG hosted a special session at their Women and Girls’ Summit Thursday in observation of International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, a release from the Women’s Chamber stated.

WCCIG President Josephine Tapp, who gave the opening remarks at the Summit, declared the Chamber’s support for the Guyana Together campaign’s work and called for real changes to be made that signals inclusion. “The Women’s Chamber stands with Guyana Together in calling for the immediate repeal of the discriminatory laws that criminalise same-sex intimacy. These outdated, colonial-era laws do not reflect the values of 21st-century Guyana and it is way past time for Guyana to make a change.”