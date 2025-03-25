Critchlow Labour College became an educational sanctuary and a conduit to higher learning for Guyanese from all walks of life

Dear Editor,

On the morning of Saturday, March 22, a devastating fire tore through Critchlow Labour College (CLC), leaving a significant portion of the building in ruins. This loss is heartbreaking, not just in the destruction of the physical structure, but in the impact it has on what the college represents to the workers of Guyana—past, present, and future. For over five decades, CLC has stood as a beacon of hope, empowerment, and a vehicle for both personal and national development. It is not just a building; it embodies the blood, sweat, and tears of generations of workers who have found both education and opportunity within its walls.

Established in 1967 by the Guyana Trades Union Congress (GTUC) and named after Hubert Nathaniel Critchlow, Guyana’s second National Hero and Father of Trade Unionism in the British Empire, CLC has been a vital pillar of workers’ training and education for 58 years. CLC has touched the lives of tens of thousands, enabling them to pursue distinguished careers and contribute to various sectors of society. More than an academic institution, it has been a place of transformation—a sanctuary where people from all walks of life could pursue their educational dreams, especially those otherwise excluded from conventional higher education systems.

For many, CLC was a second chance—a stepping stone to higher education and personal growth. The college’s programmes have served as gateways to universities and colleges like the University of Guyana and the Cyril Potter College of Education, as well as technical institutions and colleges abroad. At a time when educational opportunities were scarce, CLC opened doors for countless individuals, empowering them with knowledge and skills that allowed them to climb the ladder of success.

As society’s needs evolved, CLC adapted. It responded to the growing demand for secondary education by offering programmes for school-aged children and preparing them to sit the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) exams with great success. The college also expanded to support other institutions in offering specialised programmes in nursing, shipping, and other professional fields, further cementing its role in supporting personal and professional development.

CLC’s journey has not been without its struggles. Since its inception, the college has relied on government subventions to support its work in advancing the national goal of education for all. This partnership was about more than just financial assistance; it was about creating an educated nation that could engage in self-empowerment and contribute to national development. However, in 2003, under the Bharrat Jagdeo administration, the government withdrew its yearly subvention. Faced with this financial setback, CLC could have shut its doors. Instead, the college continued its mission, refusing to turn away those who needed the opportunities for growth and education.

In 2021, the A Partnership for National Unity and Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) restored the subvention, although at a significantly reduced amount. However, under the current administration of Presi-dent Irfaan Ali, the subvention has once again been removed. Despite these financial challenges, CLC has remained resilient, steadfast in its commitment to providing workers’ education. The fire on March 22 is yet another blow to the institution, but it is not the end. Like the Phoe-nix, CLC will rise from the ashes. The resilience of the college, its staff, students, and supporters is undeniable. While the fire may have des-troyed part of the building, it cannot destroy the spirit of CLC—the unyielding will to continue pushing forward and offering opportunities to those who need them most.

It is in moments like this that the strength of a community is tested. We express our deep gratitude to the many individuals and organisations who have extended their support—whether through financial contributions, words of encouragement, or simply keeping CLC in their thoughts. The outpouring of support is a powerful reminder of the lasting impact this institution has had on the lives of so many. While the destruction of CLC’s physical structure is painful, it is important to remember that the college itself is not defined by walls and ceilings. It is defined by the education, empowerment, and opportunities it has provided to generations of workers. The fire may have temporarily dimmed its light, but it will never extinguish the flame of Critchlow Labour College.

This is not the end; it is merely another setback in a long history of overcoming adversity. CLC will rebuild and, in doing so, it will emerge stronger, more resilient, and more determined to continue its vital work of advancing workers’ rights and education. To the students, alumni, and supporters—thank you. We will rise again, together.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Lewis