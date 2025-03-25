Government’s social programme for people living under the poverty line needs an entire overhaul

Dear Editor,

Thank you for an update of how the rise in cost of living is impacting lives of low income people (Mar 24). Almost half of the population, as per reports by international agencies, has been living in poverty, unable to afford three ‘good’ meals daily. A single breadwinner with an average income of $70K monthly is not sufficient to feed a family of four, fulfil the family’s basic needs and wants, and pay phone, electricity, and water bills; some families also must pay rent with the small income. Some breadwinners are forced to do two jobs to make ends meet. A spouse has to also seek employment to earn an income to boost the salary of the main breadwinner. Government should find a way to help the extremely poor households with electricity and gas bills and or some kind of food cards.

Sincerely,

Vishnu Bisram