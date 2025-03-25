Housing crisis posing challenges to Guyana’s growth and development

Dear Editor

As a re-migrant returning to Guyana after 20 years abroad, I have quickly realized that the country’s housing crisis remains a significant issue affecting both locals and returning citizens. Poor housing conditions impact quality of life, productivity, and even migration patterns. While the government has invested over $1 billion in housing initiatives across some regions, I do acknowledge such programmes.

However, the reality is that it is simply not enough. Thousands of Guyanese are still waiting years for a place to call home.

High Real Estate Costs – Property prices and rent have surged, especially in Georgetown and surrounding areas, making housing unaffordable for many.

Limited Infrastructure – Many new housing developments lack proper roads, drainage, and utilities, making them barely livable.

Land Distribution Issues – While the government offers house lots, bureaucratic delays, corruption, and high construction costs prevent many from building homes.

Inconsistent Water & Electricity – Even in developed areas, water shortages and power outages are common, discouraging settlement.

To cope, those who can afford it turn to solar energy and costly water purification systems to improve their living conditions. However, this is not a viable solution for the majority who struggle to secure basic housing. A continuous improvement of infrastructure in new developments is needed and a streamline bureaucratic processes to make land ownership and home construction more accessible. Without these changes, the housing crisis will continue to hinder Guyana’s growth and development.

Sincerely,

Blane R Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst