Ruimzigt construction an affront to the laws and aesthetics of the village

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter for the attention of President Irfaan Ali. Letters were written to the Minister of Public Works (copied to the Ministry of Local Development), to the Central Housing & Planning Authority and several other public sector agencies about a matter. The Nouvelle Flanders-La Jalousie NDC Chairman, Overseer, Sanitary Inspector were all approached and nothing was done.

The issue was reported from the very first signs of infraction and the NDC, followed by the ministries, allowed the matter to fester and escalate. A resident of Ruimzigt has fenced off the front state reserve and extended a two storey structure onto the reserve. The structure was built right onto the east and west fence lines. This is wrong. This construction is an affront to the laws and aesthetics of the village.

Sincerely,

(Name and Address Withheld)