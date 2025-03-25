2025 CPL fixtures released, Guyana to host 9 matches

(CPLT20) The schedule for the highly anticipated 2025 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) has been officially confirmed. This year’s tournament will take place from Thursday 14 August to Sunday 21 September, bringing top-tier T20 cricket action to six host nations: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Guyana, St Kitts & Nevis, Saint Lucia and Trinidad & Tobago.

A total of 34 matches will be played, with each of the six teams competing in 10 group-stage fixtures. The knockout rounds will be held at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, promising an electrifying conclusion to the competition. All six teams will host home matches, ensuring fans across the region can experience the excitement firsthand. Michael Hall, Tournament Operations Director for the Republic Bank CPL, expressed his enthusiasm for the upcoming season:

“We are thrilled to once again deliver a world-class tournament that brings together passionate cricket fans from across the Caribbean and beyond. The 2024 edition exceeded all expectations, and we are confident that the 2025 tournament will build on that success, providing unforgettable moments for players and spectators alike.”