AirBadminton Takes Flight in St. Cuthbert’s Mission with Inaugural Tournament

AirBadminton made its official debut in St. Cuthbert’s Mission on Saturday last, as the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA), with support from Badminton Pan Am, hosted its first-ever AirBadminton tournament. The event marked a major milestone in the GBA’s efforts to expand the sport to new communities, promoting inclusivity and accessibility for players of all ages and skill levels.

The tournament was played in the triples format, featuring one female captain and two male teammates chosen via a random draw. With thirteen teams competing in a 16-team draw, the competition was fierce, as players showcased their skills on the outdoor court. After a day of thrilling matches, Shuttle Strikers emerged victorious, while Awesome Arapaimas finished as runners-up. Shuttle Champions and Racket Rebels also delivered impressive performances, securing their spots as semi-finalists.