Golden Jaguars hunt for Gold Cup qualification tonight in Guatemala

Isaiah Jones will be hoping to replicate his goalscoring form from the first leg as the Golden Jaguars go hunting for Gold Cup qualification tonight in Guatemala
By

The Guyana men’s national football team, the Golden Jaguars, stand on the brink of history as they prepare to face Guatemala tonight at 8:30 PM at the Estadio Cementos Progreso. A positive result in this decisive second-leg encounter will see Guyana qualify for the prestigious Gold Cup for only the second time in the nation’s history. 

Heading into the high-stakes clash, the Golden Jaguars hold a slender 3-2 advantage from the first leg, played last Friday at Wildey Park in Barbados. On the night, Guyana stunned Guatemala with a spirited and clinical performance, securing their first-ever victory over their higher ranked Central American opponents. Despite Guatemala’s dominance in possession, registering 63% of the ball and 15 shots to Guyana’s seven, it was the Golden Jaguars who proved more efficient in front of goal, thanks to a sensational hat-trick from Isaiah Jones.

