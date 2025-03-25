With just 11 days to go before Guyana welcomes 16 nations for the largest 3×3 basketball event ever hosted in the English-speaking Caribbean, anticipation is at an all-time high. The One Guyana 3×3 Quest will bring together top-tier talent from across the region, with 20 teams battling for a coveted spot in the FIBA 3×3 World Tour in Edmonton, Canada.

The Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) has officially unveiled the tournament pools, dividing the 20 teams into four groups of five. The top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stage, where the ultimate champion will emerge.

Group A is headlined by Puerto Rico’s Team Carolina, the top-ranked team in the Caribbean, set to clash with Mexico’s Ball So Hard, a formidable squad from Puebla City. Also vying for supremacy in this group are St. Kitts and Nevis’ SKN Sugar Boyz, the British Virgin Islands’ BVI Elites, and Guyana’s very own Untouchables. The home team features national captain Stanton Rose Jr. and US-based Guyanese standout Daylon Bovell, who will be looking to make a strong impact.