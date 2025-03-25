West Indies Women set for ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers in Pakistan

(CWI, ST. JOHN’S, Antigua) Cricket West Indies (CWI) today confirmed the West Indies Women’s squad to compete in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2025, scheduled for 9 to 19 April in Lahore, Pakistan.

The team departed yesterday for a pre-tournament camp in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) before traveling to Pakistan, where they will compete for one of the two remaining spots in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025, set to take place in India from October to November.

The West Indies will face five opponents in a round-robin format: hosts Pakistan, Ireland, Bangladesh, Scotland, and Thailand. The top two teams will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India in the main tournament.

Bangladesh, West Indies, Pakistan, and Ireland were unable to secure a direct spot for the Cricket World Cup via the 2023-25 ICC Women’s Championship, having finished in seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth place, respectively, in the standings.

Scotland and Thailand qualified after being the next two best-ranked sides in the ICC Women’s ODI Team Rankings.

CWI Director of Cricket Miles Bascombe expressed confidence in the team’s preparation: “Our women have been training intensively and are fully prepared for the challenges ahead. We have seen many enterprising performances coming out of the home series against Bangladesh in January as well as the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup, both held in St Kitts.”

“Now, the qualifiers represent a crucial opportunity for us to secure our place in the World Cup, and I believe as we have seen in the last few months, we have the talent and determination to achieve this goal.”

“Particularly encouraging is the blend of experience and youth in our ranks. The senior players have embraced their mentorship roles, while our emerging talents have shown countless times they can perform on the international stage. This dynamic will create a resilient team that can thrive under pressure.”

All 15 games in the round-robin tournament will be played in Lahore, Pakistan, at the Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore City Cricket Association (LCCA) Stadium. The West Indies Women begin their campaign on 9 April against Scotland at the LCCA Stadium, followed by matches against Ireland, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand.

West Indies Head Coach Shane Deitz also shared his confidence and expectations for the team during the Qualifiers.

“It’s going to be a tough tournament with some really good teams to play against, but we are right up for the challenge. We know how important it is to qualify for the World Cup in India later in the year but obviously, all the teams will be doing everything they can to get those two spots in the World Cup.”

“We’ve prepared well and played some good cricket in the last series against Bangladesh. We have to be at our best in every game, prepare well off the field, trust our skills, play our best cricket and the result will take care of itself.”

Captain Hayley Matthews highlighted the team’s ultimate focus on the task ahead.

“As we head into the World Cup Qualifiers, we know we’ve prepared well for this moment. The team environment feels like a family, and we’ve all been enjoying ourselves out on the park.”

“We trust our skills and each other and are staying focused on playing our best cricket without any distractions. Winning this is a big goal for us as a team, and we’re confident in our chances to perform at a high level.”

The West Indies Women’s 15-player squad features a strong mix of experience and emerging talent. There are three (3) changes from the squad that contested the ODI home series versus Bangladesh in St. Kitts in January.

Stafanie Taylor and Chinelle Henry return from injuries, while Rashada Williams joins the squad after impressing with her performances in the CG United Women’s Super50 Cup. They replace Nerissa Crafton, Djenaba Joseph, and Deandra Dottin, who misses out through injury.

West Indies Women’s Squad: Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams.