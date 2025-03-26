Bee Hive farmer remanded over grievous bodily harm

Derick Scipio, called ‘Kingsize’, a 57-year-old farmer of Lot 6 Bee Hive Village, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on March 21st 2025 and charged yesterday by ranks of the Cove and John Police Station with inflicting grievous bodily harm on Hardial Boodhoo, called ‘Bayo’ which occurred on March 19th March 2025 at Bee Hive Village.
A release from the police said that Scipio appeared at the Cove and John Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt, where the charge was read to him and he pleaded not guilty. Bail was refused and he was remanded to prison. The matter was adjourned to April 2nd 2025.