Berbice businessman charged with inciting murder

Seeindra Marimutoo called ‘Chicken Man’, a 44-year-old self-employed resident of Portuguese Quarters in Corentyne, Berbice, was arrested on March 21st 2025 and charged on Monday with the offence of incitement to commit murder, in relation to Marciano Michel Nelson called ‘Dutchie’.

The accused appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Tuanna Hardy, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison. The case was adjourned to April 4th, 2025.

Marimutoo was charged on November 4th last year with the murder of Parmanand Pertab called `Mikey’. On October 26 last, Marimutoo was plying his trade at the Port Mourant Market when `Mikey’, 18, was killed following a robbery. Marimutoo was not required to plead to the capital offence.

Reports say that `Dutchie’ was a witness to the killing of Pertab. `Dutchie’, a Surinamese national, was murdered between December 21 and December 27 last year, at Port Mourant. Three men – including two brothers – were subsequently charged over his killing.