BV Practical Instruction Centre will cater for 400 students

The Ministry of Education recently commissioned the Beterverwagting Practical Instruction Centre, a facility designed to enhance technical and vocational education.
The centre, which will serve approximately 400 students primarily from Region Four, is expected to provide both students and community members with hands-on skills training to improve their employability and career prospects.
Funded through a collaboration between the Government of Guyana and the Caribbean Development Bank under the Guyana Skills Development and Employability Project (GSDP), the project represents a total investment of approximately $225.4 million. Deputy Chief Education Officer (Technical) Ritesh Tularam explained that additional work undertaken this year brought the overall expenditure to about $225 million, with specialized tools and equipment alone costing around $347,000.