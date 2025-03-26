City Council urges citizens to pay rates before April 1

The Mayor and City Council (M&CC) is urging citizens to honour their tax obligations before the end of this month to avoid additional charges on their accounts, which will take effect from April 1.

“The Georgetown Mayor and City Council hereby urges all citizens, from Agricola on the East Bank of Demerara and Cummings Lodge on the East Coast of Demerara to pay their General Rates before April 1, 2025. This is in keeping with Section 215 (1) and (5) of the Municipal and District Councils Act, Chapter 28:01,” a statement on the M&CC’s Facebook page said.

Acting Town Clerk Walter Narine told Stabroek News that the intention was to get citizens to pay up before the period of interest starts to apply. “It was effective because we have noticed a significant increase in citizens coming in over the last week and we are very happy,” he commented.